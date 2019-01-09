Adrien Broner says he will knockout Manny Pacquiao with his superior timing

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner 33-3-1 (24) believes he will become the first person to knockout Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) in more than six years when the pair meet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 19.

At the same venue in December 2012 Pacquiao’s archrival Juan Manuel Marquez 56-7-1 (40) laid out the Filipino superstar with a single, well-timed right hand in the sixth round of their 12-round contest.

Timing was the key for that knockout and Broner says he will be looking to do the same to the 40-year-old former eight-division titleholder.

“Timing beats speed, and everybody knows I got great timing,” Broner told Fighthype.

“Timing beats everything, and this is just a good time for Adrien Broner and Pacquiao to fight. I’m ready physically, mentally and emotionally. I’m ready to go in there and let it all hang out.

“In a fight like this, it’s proven that you don’t have to throw a lot of punches to beat Manny Pacquiao. I may only have to throw one, and that motherf****r will go to sleep. He been asleep before.”

It comes after Pacquiao revealed his desire to knockout Broner.

“I am looking for a knockout against Broner,” Pacquiao said. “I have to maximize the opportunity. I forgot how much fun winning a fight by knockout was until I stopped Lucas Matthysse last summer to win the WBA welterweight title.”

Broner, 29, was arrested in Florida two days before Christmas after a warrant was issued for his arrest following his failure to appear in court last month for driving offences from December 2017.

The Cincinnati-native has long courted controversy and appears entirely unfazed by his lingering legal issues as he puts the finishes touches on his campaign.

“I feel real good, I’m in a good state of mind. It’s just my time,” he said.