Jeff Horn wants Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin in middleweight super fights

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff ‘The Hornet’ Horn 19-1-1 (13) has called out leading middleweights Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (35) and Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 38-1-1 (34) after successfully debuting at 156-pounds last year.

The 30-year-old former Brisbane schoolteacher stopped former WBA super middleweight titleholder Anthony Mundine 48-9 (28) in half a round last November. Despite the devastating nature of the loss, the 43-year-old Mundine has called for a rematch, even offering to donate his purse to charity to make the fight happen.

But Horn has already moved on.

“I’ve just come out of holiday mode into training mode and I’m letting [trainer] Glenn [Rushton] and [promoter] Dean [Lonergan] figure out [which] opponents are ready, who’s available between the April-May time period,” Horn said in an exclusive interview on Sky News.

“I would like a big name, if we can. If we can get a Canelo – he’s a massive name in the sport and he’s beatable, he’s one of the best out there though, but he’s beatable as well.

“Even a Golovkin, going up to the middleweights. Who knows. I like now that I’ve got three divisions that I could potentially get a world title at – welterweight, super welterweight and middleweight.”

Horn said that he was expecting a sterner challenge from Mundine, who he stiffened with a left hook after backing him up with body shots. Referee Phil Austin waved off the fight after a count of seven with Mundine still on the canvas.

“It was a big shock to me, to be honest. I was expecting another big, hard probably 10-12 rounds with Mundine on that night, just like with Pacquiao,” said Horn.

“My second appearance at Suncorp Stadium, it was just a shock to me that I was able to get him that quickly.

“It just shows how hard I trained and, I guess – I don’t like putting Mundine down, but there’s a different level now between me and Mundine.

“He’s past his best now.”