Danny Gonzalez ready for Chris Algieri showdown

Star Boxing’s Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (17-1-1 7KO) of Woodhaven, NY; looks to seize the opportunity of making a splash in the hot Super-Lightweight division by taking on former world champion Chris Algieri (22-3 8KO). As part of a stellar card put forth by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Promotions shown exclusively on DAZN, and taking place in the famed Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden; this cross-town rivalry is not just about title contention but bragging rights.

The up and coming Puerto Rican prospect Danny Gonzalez, is aiming to upset the apple cart in taking out former sparring partner Chris Algieri; who is in the comeback stage of his career at the age of 34. For the fighter known as “El Gallo”, the 28-year-old sees the chance to prove his supporters right and doubters wrong “A win over Algieri will most definitely put me in the spotlight, and hopefully turn me from a prospect to a contender while showing my friends and family how dedicated i’ve been to the sport.” Promoter Joe DeGuardia is known for turning local talents from ticket sellers to title holders, and pitting his two brightest stars against each other on such a big stage elevates the status of two fighters who know how to please a crowd.

While the focus on this matchup is whether or not Chris Algieri can return to former glory and higher pay days, Danny Gonzalez has dreamed of the chance to fight for a title since he first started training under the tutelage of head coach Moises Roman Jr. as an overweight teen looking to get in to shape over 10 years ago. Overlooked by general observers and his opponent alike, motivation is at an all-time high “I’m self-motivated, I only care about the opinions of my team… I believe in myself, I haven’t shown my full potential yet in the ring. I guarantee the best version of myself will show up January 18th, and I will shock the world.”

When asked on changes made for this camp Gonzalez had this to say: “The training is aggressive and focused like always but for this camp we brought in Felipe Gomez to sharpen up my movement and cutting off the ring, while focusing on my defense.” Taking place at 140lbs over 10 rounds, fitness is paramount when facing an opponent known to use up the whole ring, but a different approach was taken since the young fighter’s sole loss “I’m having fun and enjoying the training…I’m more open minded, setting a strategy for my opponent and not overworking myself while in camp.” Both men are known for their high levels of physical fitness as well as high punch outputs through their contrasting styles.

Having shared camps together and forming a friendship, “El Gallo” plans on putting their personal relationship on hold in pursuit of his goals; “The fans can expect an extremely entertaining fight from start to finish, I’m coming to bring an all-out war as I see Chris as an obstacle in my way. I’m coming to break him down and show him he can’t compete with a hungrier, younger Rooster like me. He is no longer my idol, now he’s my rival and i will not be denied victory.” Crossroad fights tend to bring out the best in fighters, Danny Gonzalez wants to raise his status and leapfrog Chris Algieri in the rankings to place him as a front runner for a title shot, opportunity is knocking at his door.”