Dillian Whyte hits back at lowball offer to face Anthony Joshua, says he would knock out Wladimir Klitschko

WBC and WBO number one heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 25-1 (18) has slammed the offer he has been made to face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) claiming he has been lowballed.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua, 29, is scheduled to return to the ring on April 13 at London’s Wembley Arena but recent rumours have placed him in New York City facing undefeated Brooklyn banger Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20).

The 30-year-old Whyte from Brixton, who is the mandatory contender for Joshua’s WBO championship, is chasing a rematch with AJ after his seventh round stoppage to the 2012 Olympic gold medallist three years ago.

The once-beaten Brit is coming off a competitive 11th round stoppage victory over veteran Dereck Chisora 29-9 (21) last month in a fight that two of the three judges had ‘Del Boy’ leading by a point.

“There’s been a first offer but it is utterly ridiculous,” Whyte said to talkSPORT. “It’s way less than what I made against Chisora basically.

“It is a ridiculous offer, they’re not serious about the fight, I don’t think they want the fight, I think they just made an offer to cover ground. It’s just silly, I’m a pay-per-view fighter now in the UK which I’ve built by myself against all the odds.

“It’s not like I’m a journeyman. I’ve had nine fights since I fought him and won them all in spectacular fashion. I don’t think he wants to fight me, there’s easier paydays out there for him and he knows that I will bring problems to his mum’s house, so he don’t want it.”

Whyte, who shares a promoter with Joshua in Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, says the fight should be easy to make.

“Apart from me, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder you can’t sell out Wembley,” continued Whyte. “So let’s be realistic. It looks like Tyson Fury’s gonna fight Deontay Wilder, so if he’s serious he needs to stop messing about.

“This is an easy fight to make, it’s not a hard fight, I have the rankings, we have history. We fought… already, no-one’s gonna complain about the fight, so what’s the problem?”

“[It’s] way off, how can I make more to fight Dereck Chisora? There’s middle ground, there’s okay ground and there’s way, way, way off. It’s arrogance.”

Popular British boxing pundit Steve Bunce revealed this week that he had heard former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko is planning a ring return at the age of 42 after almost two-years on the sidelines.

Bunce suggested that the April 13 date at Wembley Stadium would be occupied by Klitschko versus Whyte.

“I’ll fight Wladimir Klitschko and knock him out if he comes back, I’ll definitely knock him out,” said Whyte. “I know exactly what to do. I trained alongside him, I sparred him for years and I know what he’s like, I’d knock him out.

“He’s a great fighter, he gave Anthony Joshua hell, but I just believe it’s my time now and I know what to do. I know how I need to fight him.

“Of course he can [put me down] he’s very experienced.

“I just believe I will take it into his kitchen and rip the sink out, he doesn’t like body punches as well, I know that from sparring with him.”