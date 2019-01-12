Docherty – I Want To Follow In Ricky Burns Footsteps

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

John Docherty is determined to emulate gym mate and compatriot Ricky Burns by winning a World title of his own one day.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist trains alongside Scottish legend Burns at Tony Sims’ gym in Essex, where he is currently preparing for his third professional outing at The O2 in London on February 2.

Burns created history by becoming Scotland’s firs three-weight World Champion in May 2016 when he added Super-Lightweight glory to his Super-Featherweight and Lightweight titles by stopping Michele Di Rocco for the WBA title in Glasgow, and in doing so inspired a wave of new talent.

“Ricky is a legend in Scotland and someone that I’ve always looked up to,” said Docherty. “It’s an honour to train alongside him every day, I’ve already learnt so much from him. He’s one of the most dedicated fighters out there, never misses a session and always puts 100% effort in.

“His attitude is infectious, it’s great to be around people like him. He’s always sharing his knowledge and advice with me – I couldn’t be in a better place. He really is an inspiration to younger fighters like myself and I intend on taking full advantage of his wealth of experience.

“His dedication has taken him to the very top of the sport. It’s one thing having the talent and ability, but it’s his complete devotion to the sport that has got him to where he is today. I want to follow in his footsteps and bring a World title back to Scotland. I’m aiming high, but what’s the point being in this game if you don’t want to be the best?”

Docherty, 21, has made a perfect start to life in the paid ranks, blitzing Jordan Latimer in 8 seconds on his debut in Newcastle in October before halting Angel Castillo in Florence, Italy a month later, and the Former Team GB member is hoping to carry his explosive form into 2019.

“Everything has gone great so far,” added Docherty. “I just need to keep on doing what I’m doing in the gym and listening to Tony. I’m improving every day and I’ve got a great team around me.

“I’ve been getting some great rounds in with Craig Richards, Ted Cheeseman and Felix Cash. I’m feeling stronger than ever and I want another knockout on February 2nd.”

Docherty features on a huge night of action in London.

Bermondsey star Ted Cheeseman steps up again when he challenges undefeated Spaniard Sergio Garcia for the European Super-Welterweight crown.

Undefeated British Cruiserweight Champion Lawrence Okolie returns to action after his win over Matty Askin at Wembley Stadium in September.

Light-Heavyweight rivals Jake Ball and Craig Richards finally face-off in a highly-anticipated grudge match for the WBA Continental title.

Rising Wokingham Middleweight talent Felix Cash fights for his second professional title when he takes on Nigeria’s Abolaji Rasheed for the vacant Commonwealth strap, with more fights to be announced soon.

Tickets for February 2 priced at £30, £50, £80 and £150 are (VIP) available to purchase from StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk), The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com)