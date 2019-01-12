One more fight after Adrien Broner then retirement, says Jinkee Pacquiao

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) will have one more fight after facing Adrien Broner 33-3-1 (24) next weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada before hanging up the gloves for good.

At least that’s what his wife Jinkee is hoping for her 40-year-old husband, who moonlights as a senator in his native Philippines.

Pacquiao flirted with retirement in early 2016 after defeating Timothy Bradley for the second time to pull ahead 2-1 in their trilogy, but was tempted back to the ring seven months later when he faced Jessie Vargas for the WBO welterweight title.

See Also

“Sometimes we talk about retiring because boxing is a tough job for the both of us,” said Jinkee in an episode on Showtime Sports’ All Access: Pacquiao vs. Broner.

“If he wins, maybe [this] year one fight and then that’s it. I pray for that.”

Pacquiao bounced back from his unexpected loss to Jeff Horn in July 2017 with a dominant seventh round TKO of Argentine punching machine Lucas Matthysse for the WBA ‘regular’ welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July.

It was Pacquiao’s first knockout victory in almost 10 years, dating back to his November 2009 12th round TKO of Miguel Cotto.

The Matthysse win breathed life into the late stages of the former eight-division world champion’s career.

The Pacquiao camp haven’t given up on a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr, who Pacquiao lost to be 12-round decision in 2015.

The retired American returned to the ring in Japan on New Year’s Eve for a lucrative three-round exhibition bout against popular kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 20.

Southpaw Pacquiao himself remains non-committal about the future but doesn’t appear to be in any rush to walk away from the sport that helped him rise from poverty to become an international superstar.

“When that time comes, I will know that,” Pacquiao said. “But right now, I listen to my body, not to my mind.

“And also, I’m enjoying it. I don’t feel like 40 years old.”