Adrien Broner dismisses talk of Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather rematch, says now is his time to shine

Adrien Broner 33-3-1 (24) couldn’t be less interested in the talk of Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) rematching Floyd Mayweather 50-0 (27) later in 2019.

The 29-year-old from Cincinnati is putting the finishing touches on his preparation to face the Filipino superstar at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

“No disrespect but I don’t give a f**k about Mayweather and Pacquiao or any other fights people are talking about,” Broner said.

“I’m focused on Adrien Broner and Pacquiao. I’m focused on getting this victory. And then I’m going to go to the drawing board with my team and make bigger moves.”

The trouble-plagued Broner, who more than lives up to his nickname ‘The Problem’, paid tribute to his opponent who has won versions of the world title across eight separate weight classes.

“Pacquiao’s a legend. He’ll always go down as one of the best in the boxing business. But I just feel like it’s my time to take over this sport and I’m coming to take the throne from Pacquiao,” said Broner.

“My dedication to the sport. People who have seen me would 100% vouch for me. I know what’s at stake.

“A win over Pacquiao could take my career somewhere that I can only dream of. So I’ve got to take it seriously and I just really feel like it’s my time.”

Broner, a regular in the judicial system, was arrested two days before Christmas for failing to appear in court on charges relating to driving violations in a case dating back 12 months. He was booked in county jail before being released.

His arrest came days after TMZ revealed that Broner is being sued for an unpaid jewellery bill of $1.152 million after allegedly making multiple jewellery order with Pristine Jewelers NY worth a total amount of $1.252 million. The jeweller says they have only been able to collect $100,000 from Broner and claim that he has refused to adhere to a payment plan.

Despite these out-of-the-ring distractions, Broner insists his legal issues won’t distract him from the task at hand.

“No, that’s just something I’ll take care of after the fight. Right now I’m 100% focused on this fight and I’m just ready to come to the ring January 19 and get a victory,” he said.

“Where I come from, man, we barely have seen someone to come out and be at the top level where I am today. So that’s why I’m doing this for the ‘hood to give back hope and show the young kids that they can follow their dreams.

“That motivates me to just go in there and do my best. We’re going to go in there and get the victory.”