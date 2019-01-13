Negotiations underway for Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin III for Cinco de Mayo weekend

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has revealed he is in talks to match his star boxer world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (35) with archrival Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 38-1-1 (34) on May 4.

After a pair of controversial fights that saw Alvarez win a close majority decision last September following their split draw in September 2017, the Golden Boy Promotions boss is keen to see the final chapter in their trilogy put their rivalry to bed.

“Canelo Alvarez is fighting two to three times this year, and fighting the very best,” De La Hoya said to ESPN.

“Last night, I had preliminary talks with Golovkin’s people. So we threw it out there about fighting for a third time.”

The rematch would likely take place in Las Vegas on May 4 with De La Hoya targeting the Mexican holiday weekend of Cinco de Mayo.

“Cinco de Mayo is the biggest weekend in boxing in Las Vegas, so we’re starting talks. Canelo is open to anything,” he said.

“Canelo is a fighter who wants to fight anybody to be great, and so a third fight is a possibility. We’re starting discussions, and we’ll see where it leads from there.”

The 28-year-old Mexican is the biggest draw in boxing. In October the WBC, WBA and Ring magazine 160-pound champion signed a lucrative five-year, $365 million deal with sports streaming service DAZN to become the highest paid athlete in world sports.

Despite his superstar status, De La Hoya says that Alvarez still has a lot to prove.

“A lot of pride is at stake, Canelo’s a proud fighter, therefore he fights the very best all the time,” said De La Hoya.

“He’s still a young man, he just turned 28, so he’s got a long ways to go, but he wants to fight the very best.”

De La Hoya praised Alvarez, whose lone loss was to Floyd Mayweather Jr by majority decision five years ago as a 23-year-old, for his smart style of boxing.

“He fights smart, but he still drives the line. It’s a great combination to have. Your career lasts a few more years. You keep a few more marbles in your head,” he said.

In his last outing Alvarez blitzed England’s Rocky Fielding at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden last month, dropping him four times in three one-sided rounds.

Golovkin, 36, has not seen action since the Alvarez rematch and is currently negotiating a broadcast partnership with both DAZN and ESPN+ courting the services of the popular Kazakh bomber.