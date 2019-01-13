Tyson Fury reveals he doesn’t expect the Anthony Joshua fight to ever happen

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) has revealed he doesn’t expect to face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) anytime during his career.

The 30-year-old is coming off a controversial draw against WBC champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) that saw the big Brit twice climb off the canvas including in the 12th and final round after being dropped heavily by a right hand-left hook combination from the big-hitting American.

“I’ve already beat Wilder, so that’s one day,” Fury told BT Sport. “And I’ll do the same to Joshua if given the chance. But I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Even if the fight was to happen, Fury gives the undefeated Olympic gold medallist zero chance of success.

“I’m sorry to disappoint the sports fans, but Joshua, even with two hammers in each hand, could never beat Tyson Fury and they know that,” he said.

“They know that. They’re not silly.”

Joshua, 29, is scheduled to return to the ring at Wembley Stadium on April 13 although recent rumours have him abandoning the London venue in favour of a New York match-up against undefeated Brooklyn banger Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20).

Fury subscribes to the notion that Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing is keeping him away from the tough fights in the division.

“And it’s a business as well,” continued Fury. “So they’re not going to take the fight, simple as.

“They may say they’ll take the fight and talk about and then fight somebody else, like they keep doing.

“That fight ain’t gonna happen. So I’m not holding my breath at all.”

Meanwhile Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has revealed negotiations are underway for Fury to face Wilder again in the United States.

“We’re trying to make that fight at the moment, everyone wants the fight and most importantly the fighters want it,” Warren said this week.

