Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder II planned for first half of 2019 in the United States

British promoter Frank Warren is working on making an immediate rematch between his boxer Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39).

Wilder and Fury clashed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in December in an epic battle that ended in a controversial draw.

The 30-year-old Fury outboxed the big-hitting American for much of the contest before being dropped in the ninth and again in the 12th. The self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ looked gone for all money after the second knockdown but miraculously rose to his feet to survive the contest and hold on for a 111-115, 114-112 and 113-113 split draw.

The WBC ordered an immediate rematch in the wake of the result.

“We’re trying to make that fight at the moment, everyone wants the fight and most importantly the fighters want it,” Warren was quoted by the Belfast Telegraph.

“The venue is looking like the US, that’s where the money is. Tyson was disappointed with the judging with the last fight, as I was, so a lot of things need to be sorted but the US is where they want it, probably in the second quarter.”

Warren said he was disappointed with the California State Athletic Commission and effectively ruled out the rematch taking place in Los Angeles.

“Vegas would be one of the options. I wouldn’t want to go back to California, I didn’t like working with the Californian commission and there were a lot of things we didn’t like there,” he said.

“Tyson is already in the gym working hard, ticking over, and I think we would get it [the Wilder fight] before June.”

The outspoken Queensberry Promotions boss took the opportunity to take a swipe at unified heavyweight champion and domestic rival Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21).

“We’re not complicated, Tyson is the most uncomplicated person you will meet, and he will fight anyone,” Warren continued. “He went to Germany to fight Wladimir Klitschko and he went to America to fight Wilder.

“It’s [Joshua’s promoters] Barry and Eddie Hearn’s agenda that complicates it. Joshua is their cash cow and they want to keep milking it.”