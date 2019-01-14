Jeff Horn chasing Kell Brook fight in Sheffield in May

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Horn 19-1-1 (13) is prepared to travel to England to face Kell Brook 38-2 (26).

The 30-year-old Australian’s promoter Dean Lonergan revealed that an offer has been made to the former IBF welterweight champion via his promoter Matchroom Boxing with a working date of May in Sheffield.

“I’ve got a text into Eddie at the moment, my matchmaker has an email and a phone call into Eddie, we love this fight, to have Jeff Horn fight Kell Brook,” Lonergan said to Sky Sports.

“If you were going to do it, you would definitely go to England, because the boxing market up there is on fire, and Kell Brook in Sheffield, which is where he comes from, you’re definitely going to be filling a stadium wherever you go.”

The news comes the same week as Brook’s domestic rival Amir Khan 33-4 (20) is set to officially announce his fight against WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 34-0 (25). The 31-year-old American won the title with a ninth round stoppage of Horn last year.

“I think that’s a really smart move,” said Lonergan. “Khan is a known quantity in America, which is why he’s getting that big payday and Khan versus Crawford will bring an enormous amount of media in the English market.

“[Crawford promoter] Bob (Arum) is trying to build up Crawford into a global superstar. Taking on Khan is a really, really good move.

“For Khan, the Kell Brook-Amir Khan fight will always be there but it would lack the same lustre if Khan was to lose heavily to Crawford. Crawford can really bang. Not only can Crawford bang, he’s a superb mover.”

Brook, 32, is coming off a 12-round points decision win over Australian Michael Zerafa 25-3 (14) in December in what was widely regarded as a subpar effort.

“We think Zerafa is a fighter that Jeff Horn would totally dominate and destroy within five or six rounds, and Kell Brook couldn’t put him away,” Lonergan said.

“I saw a comment coming from Brook himself, saying a lot of people after seeing my performance against Michael Zerafa will come out of the woodwork.

“Well, we would have been there anyway, but we just look at that and go – it will be a good fight for Jeff.”