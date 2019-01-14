Roberto Garcia says Mikey Garcia will knock out Errol Spence Jr while Manny Pacquiao firms as future opponent

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Coach Roberto Garcia is adamant that his little brother Mikey Garcia 39-0 (30) can not only step up two weight classes to defeat IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 24-0 (21) but also knock him out.

The 31-year-old Garcia shocked the boxing world last year when he announced his plans to pack on 12-pounds to challenge dangerous undefeated southpaw Spence Jr, 29.

But coach Garcia has every faith that the former featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight and junior welterweight world champion can spring the upset in the most emphatic manner possible.

“He’s going to win by a knockout,” the Ring magazine 2011 Trainer of the Year said to Barbershop Conversations when asked about his prediction for the March 16 fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas that will be broadcast live on FOX PPV.

“I guarantee you [that Mikey will KO Spence]. I know, it’s huge, bro. Mikey is going to win by a knockout, just watch. It won’t be easy.”

Coach Garcia indicated he was expecting a dirty fight and hinted that they wouldn’t shy away from a rough-and-tumble bout.

“Low blow, whatever it is. We’re going to stop him,” Garcia continued. “He’s going to beat him, really. We’re taking four to one [odds]. Mikey told me, ‘For the first time, I want to be the underdog. I want people not to give me a chance’.”

Meanwhile Mikey Garcia has revealed that he is open to the idea of facing Manny Pacquiao 60-7-1 (39) if the Filipino legend gets past Adrien Broner 33-3-1 (24) in Las Vegas this Saturday night.

“I know he [Pacquiao] wants the biggest fight for him also. “My fight with Spence is a huge fight. Of course he’s interested,” Garcia told Fighthype after the 40-year-old ‘Pac’Man’ recently mentioned his name as a potential future opponent.

“I’m sure he’d love to get in there with us. He wants obviously a challenge. He’s still competitive. Although he is older he’s still a world champion and still wants the best — that’s just the way he is. He’s a competitor.

“I think that would be a huge fight.”

Garcia said he has always fancied his chances against fellow multi-division champion Pacquiao, who has won versions of world titles in eight separate weight classes.

“I have always said I would fight Pacquiao for a few years,” Garcia said. “I’ve always said I’d like it as an opportunity. For a while I had a layoff and it was never really offered at that point but now it seems like more of an opportunity and I’d like to do it.”