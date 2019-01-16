Boxing Press Release – BKB Goes PPV

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Television X, the UK’s leading adult TV channel has joined forces with BKB – the only legal bare knuckle boxing company in the world – to bring you an exclusive combat sports event.

The highly anticipated showdown, BKB 15, will be broadcast live on TVX Pay Per Night, Sky Channel 900, on Saturday 26 January 2019 from 7pm (encrypted from 8pm) and guarantees to be a night of high-octane action.

BKB has taken bare knuckle boxing from its controversial underground roots to the glitz and glamour of Indigo at the O2. The sell-out shows banish the notion of illicit backroom brawls and embrace the ethos of licensed, regulated sports, while losing nothing of the raw brutality of toe-to-toe combat.

BKB bosses, Jim Freeman and Joe Brown, have 11 red hot fights lined up, pairing fighters from BKB, traditional boxing and MMA. BKB 15 introduces the opening round of the sport’s first ever ‘Prizefighter’ tournament. The last fighter standing will net a cool prize pool of £10,000 – and a shot at the world super-middleweight championship recently vacated by pound-for-pound king Jimmy ‘The Celtic Warrior’ Sweeney.

The bill sees the return of the explosive Leeds army veteran Dean ‘Smudger’ Smith. Californian UFC star Will ‘The Kill’ Chope will be hoping to build on his impressive 36 fight wins. Former boxer, Tyler Goodjohn, faces Dundee kickboxing champion, Marc Navarro. Also on the bill is Mickey Parker, who famously won the biggest boxing fight of career just 72 hours after chopping off his finger!

The pay-per-view event will also feature the hugely anticipated grudge match between ‘Rockin’ Robin Deakin, dubbed ‘Britain’s worst ever boxer’, and the short-fused Mark ‘Poisoned Dwarf’ Handley.

Portland TV, the guys behind TVX, draw on their past experience of running boxing pay-per-view channel, Primetime, which screened fights from the likes of Mayweather, Khan, Pacquiao and Hatton. “I’m thrilled about our return to pay-per-view sports. And what better way to make our mark than with bare knuckle boxing,” said Portland TV CEO, Chris Ratcliff.

Pay-per-view customers will get the bonus of a night of erotic movies across 3 Sky channels when the BKB action’s over, so it’s strictly over 18s only. Television X stars Rebecca Jane Smyth and Ava Austen will be in attendance on the night to glam up proceedings and lead out the fighters.

Viewers can purchase the event by calling 0871 271 5599. Available on TVX Pay Per Night, Sky Channel 900. Pay-per-view from 8pm priced at £9.99. T&C’s apply.

BKB – the gloves are off!

For further info, contract Trash on 020 3455 8405; trash.meister@portlandtv.co.uk