Today! Hard Hitting Promotions Press Conference At The Met In Philadelphia!

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DATE: TODAY!!! Wednesday, January 16 at 11 a.m. ET

PLACE: The Met Philadelphia

, Broad Street and Poplar Street Philadelphia, PA

DETAILS: Live Nation Philadelphia is bringing live boxing back to North Broad Street with the creation of a boxing series inside the newly restored The Met Philadelphia.

See Also

Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Philadelphia,

Manny Rivera, of Hard Hitting Promotions and many of the fighters will reveal details of the first card inside the ring at The Met.

THE PRESS CONFERENCE IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!

The Metropolitan Opera House held regular boxing events from 1939 until 1954. Now, newly restored, The Met Philadelphia will again hold live boxing events.

Originally built in 1908 by opera impresario Oscar Hammerstein, the iconic venue recently completed a massive $56 million restoration that combines spectacular live entertainment with remarkable food and drink options to create an unparalleled guest experience. The venue’s transformation is the crown jewel of North Broad Street’s renaissance.