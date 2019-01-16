The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

VIDEO AND PHOTOS: ANDRADE AND ALGIERI VISIT SOUTH BRONX SCHOOL

Defending World champion and former World ruler inspire next generation

Demetrius Andrade and Chris Algieri took time out of their preparations for crucial fights on Friday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK, to visit the to the South Bronx Early College Charter School with the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Andrade defends his WBO World Middleweight title against Artur Akavov while Algieri ramps up his comeback by taking on fellow New Yorker Danny Gonzalez.

Video of their visit is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2oZFyGetZ8

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with The Madison Square Garden Company to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles.