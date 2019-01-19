Alesia Graf is ready to take the belt home to Germany

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Alesia Graf (29-7, 13 KOs) has arrived in Denmark full of confidence ahead of her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title challenge against Dina Thorslund (12-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday, January 19 at the Struer Energi Park.

The two fighters came face-to-face at a press conference in Copenhagen today, where the German challenger disputed being an underdog and made clear her intentions to upset the local fighter and take home the WBO belt.

“This is a great fight and a great opportunity,” said Graf. “As a boxer, this is the kind of fight you dream about, and I will do everything possible to beat Dina Thorslund on Saturday and become World Champion.

See Also

“As always, I’m in great shape and ready to take this opportunity. I don’t feel like an underdog at all. I’m fighting away from home, but that doesn’t bother me. I’m looking forward to giving the fans in Struer an entertaining fight.

“My plan is to win, but that’s all I’m willing to reveal. I’m not going to give away any of my tactics. Dina is a good and strong boxer, but I am even stronger, and I will take the belt home to Germany!”

“It’s going to be tough fight but the belt is staying here in Denmark,” said Thorslund. “People may be underestimating Graf, but I have not. I’ve trained hard and I am ready to defend my World title on Saturday night.”

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: “This is a great match up between two top female fighters. Dina cannot afford to overlook Alesia. She is a former World Champion, who has fought the best in the business, and is always in entertaining fights. We have big plans for Dina, but first she must win this fight.”

Dina Thorslund tops the bill in Struer, defending her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title against Alesia Graf, while former European Champion Dennis Ceylan rematches Jesus Sanchez for the EU Featherweight crown.

Oliver Flodin faces Abdul Khattab in a Scandinavian middleweight thriller, heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist takes on Dominik Musil, Lolenga Mock continues his World title chase against Mateo Damian Veron, Mikkel Nielsen meets Bulgaria’s Angel Emilov, and Adam Bashanov faces Ivan Nikolov.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling 70 15 65 65.