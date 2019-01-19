Cruising to Glory – The Jon-Lewis Dickinson Story

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

He is one of the most likeable characters on the boxing circuit and, with a fight career dating back to mid-nineties in the amateurs, Tyneside boxer, Jon-Lewis Dickinson, is adding another honour to his repertoire, his life story is now in print.

As a two-time Junior ABA and one-time Senior ABA champion, Jon-Lewis Dickinson, who lost to Tony Bellew in the 2005 Seniors final, has had a great career in the paid ranks mooted at one point to be a matter of fights away from challenging the likes of Oleksandr Usyk, Tony Bellew and Roy Jones Jnr on world level.

Best remembered for that incredible Prizefighter success in 2010, and the incredible run between 2011 and 2014 which saw the former Birtley amateur win the Northern Area, English and British titles, coming through eight contests ‘relatively unscathed’ before stopping Neil Dawson an an unforgettable night at the Metro Radio Arena on March 2014 to own the famed Lord Lonsdale belt outright.

A year after winning the British cruiserweight outright Jon-Lewis rocked the Arena for a second time, stopping Scotsman Stephen ‘Simbo’ Simmons in eight for the WBC International Silver, a victory that was supposed to propel him onto world glory.

Now, two-and-a-half years after his retirement, local journalist/author, and friend of the Dickinson family, Peter Mann, has penned the life story of the former cruiserweight king.

“I’d initially spoke to Jon-Lewis prior to his retirement, in fact a good few fights beforehand, and there was interest, from both sides, it just wasn’t the right time,” said Peter.

“After he retired from the sport we kept in touch, and yes he still uses the nickname he and his brother made for me, and, following the release of my first two books (via Britain’s Next Bestseller) I was looking for something else to get myself in to.

“Other people were asking what was next and, as I was looking through my own archive material, one name kept cropping up more and more.

“Jon-Lewis Dickinson; so I gave him a call, we met up, had some food, laughed, and thought, why not?

“At the end of the day he’s a popular guy, a good champion, and a great ambassador, alongside that of our two world champions Glenn McCrory and Stuart Hall, for sport in the region.

“Whilst putting his story together I’ve managed to speak to his nearest and dearest, those who knew him best in the fight game, several former opponents, journalists, and, for a rather enjoyable two hours, Kellie Maloney (formerly Frank Maloney, boxing manager and promoter), Jon’s former management.”

Published by Teesside-based publishers, Britain’s Next Bestseller, ‘Cruising to Glory: The Jon-Lewis Dickinson Story’ is available now, priced £8.99 via Amazon