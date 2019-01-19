Ja’Rico O’Quinn Returns to Face Rangel at MotorCity Casino on February 8

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

One of Detroit’s most popular fighters, bantamweight prospect Ja’Rico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn, will return to action on Friday, February 8, at Sound Board, inside the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

O’Quinn (10-0-1, 7 KOs) will face Sonora, Mexico’s Alex “Xhino” Rangel (17-8-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight showdown as part of the Night of Knockouts XV- Live Professional Boxing event.

23-year-old O’Quinn was last seen at the very same venue, stopping Mexico’s Christian Esquivel in two rounds last October. A quick-fisted puncher with an entertaining style, O’Quinn will be looking to continue building his growing fanbase in Detroit. He is a former USA National Champion and the 2013 USA Boxing Youth National Champion.

28-year-old Rangel has gone rounds with several quality fighters, including IBF Bantamweight World Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez, and should provide another good test for the young hopeful.

“I’m hoping to get some more rounds out of this opponent,” said O’Quinn. “I try to give my hometown fans a great performance every time out and this opponent should be around long enough for us to put on an entertaining fight.”

“These are the tests a young fighter has to pass to continue up the ranks,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Fights like these, against a tough Mexican veteran, are what Ja’Rico needs to develop into a world champion.”

Tickets for the event are priced between $180-$25 and are available by calling 718.612.5207. The MotorCity Casino Hotel is located at 2901 Grand River in Detroit. On fight night, doors open at 6:30 pm and the first bout begins at 7 pm. Card subject to change without notice. All bouts to be approved by the State of Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission. All guests must be at least 21 years of age with valid photo ID.