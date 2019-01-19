The WBO Kids Drug Free Program Continues To Impact Puerto Rican Children

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In a festive family atmosphere, the World Boxing Organization (WBO), through its successful WBO Kids Drug Free program, delivered bicycles, school supplies and sporting goods to the children of Cubuy in the town of Canóvanas, Puerto Rico.

The event was led by the WBO President Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel, Esq, coach Jesús ‘Chuito’ Ayala, and referee José H. Rivera.

“Every day we work with children to be world champions in the ring or, more importantly, in life. We work to be disciplined for life. We thank the WBO for helping in this process with their activities for the children, who are the future”, said coach Ayala.

WBO President Valcárcel told everyone present that “the work everyone is doing here is tremendous. Thanks to people like ‘Chuito’, who work very hard and unselfishly for the benefit of the children, that are our priority. Here we give them some gifts they can take home because they behaved well. If they respect their elders, behave well, and respect their parents, the Three Kings will arrive”.

Participating in the event were interim Latino WBO Heavyweight champion Víctor Bisbal, WBO Latino Jr. Welterweight champion Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres, WBO/NABO Jr. Flyweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez, WBO Latino Jr. Bantamweight Champion Yenifel Vicente, and WBO Latino Featherweight Champion Luis “Popeye” Lebrón. Other boxers who were present included Alberto Mercado and David Reyes and amateur boxer Armani “The Legacy” Alméstica.

Also in the event were managers Raúl Pastrana, Margaro Cruz and José Ortíz; coaches Jesús “Tongui” Ortiz, Yoel “Yowy” González, and Oro Lebrón. The referee Roberto Ramírez,Jr., physical trainer and nutritionist DJ, and the Vice President of Spartan Boxing Club Mayra Pastrana also attended the event. For the WBO, Executive Director of the NABO / Intercontinental Diana Meléndez, the Treasurer Adolfo Flores, Vice-Chairman of the Championship Committee Enrique Mendoza, Esq, and Ratings Committee Chairman Edgardo López Sasso were present.

WBO Kids Drug Free is an international program aimed at children and young people in order to carry a message of drug prevention and motivate them to continue studying, using sports as a tool to stay on the right path, as well that support causes directed to those in need in order to ensure a better quality of life.