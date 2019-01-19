Willy Hutchinson dreaming of becoming 3 world weight champion

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WILLY HUTCHINSON bids to make it a ‘Magnificent 7’ as a professional next month, but insists it is just the beginning.

“The Hutch Train” stops at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Saturday February 23 determined not to be derailed by any of his rivals.

Promoter Frank Warren, the Scot’s manager Shelly Finkel and trainer Dominic Ingle all say Hutchinson (6-0, 4KOs) is a future world champion.

Hutchinson won European Junior and World Youth Amateur titles making him the first Scot to win a world amateur gold medal.

He says: “I know that people are saying; ‘I am going to be this and be that’, but you can’t take it as gospel because one shot and it goes wrong.

“I just have to stay focused and keep my eyes on what I do, but being a three-weight world champion would do me.

“If I can ever get to world level, I would like my first world title to be at super-middleweight, then move up to light-heavyweight and when I am older become a cruiserweight.

“I just have to wait and see what weight I grow into and although some fights have been at light-heavyweight I can do super-middleweight.

“I haven’t got a dream to beat any particular fighter. I just have a dream to be a three-weight world champion.

“I want big titles eventually, but I don’t expect anything. Who knows what can happen? I’ve just got to keep my feet grounded and take my time.”

Hutchinson, 20, teamed up with trainer Dominic Ingle last year at the famous Wincobank gym in Sheffield and his training partners include Warren stablemates Nicola Adams, Billy Joe Saunders and Liam Williams.

He said: “It is unbelievable being trained by Dominic Ingle and especially being around characters like Jake Ball, Billy Joe Saunders, Jason Quigley and Liam Williams.

“They are great people. We push each other on and it is amazing to even be here.

“Billy Joe shows us all different little things and it is an honour watch him train and see what he can do.

“I try and copy him. He is one of the very best in the world and a privilege to be around him. If he keeps his mind focused he will get his world title back, no problem.

“I can’t wait to get the year started and the ball rolling in Leicester. It should be a great year ahead.”

Headlining the show at the Morningside Arena is the British super featherweight title showdown between the champion Sam Bowen from Ibstock in Leicestershire and Ronnie ‘The Shark’ Clark from Dundee along with Anthony Yarde’s WBO Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Title defense against Mehdi Amar. Local fighters CJ Challenger and Kyle Haywood do battle for the vacant Midlands Area super welterweight title, with Lyon Woodstock, Ryan Garner, Tommy Fury, Ryan Hatton and Mark Chamberlain also featuring on the card.

Tickets are available from £40 are on sale NOW via Eventbrite