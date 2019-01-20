Manny Pacquiao still chasing Floyd Mayweather Jr rematch, but Jeff Horn is ready to step up to the plate

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39) has repeated his desire to secure a rematch with the retired Floyd Mayweather Jr 50-0 (27).

Speaking at the post-fight press conference after his comprehensive 12-round points victory over Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner 33-4-1 (24) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, Pacquiao called for potential challengers to come forward.

“My message to Floyd, I’m still active and if he wants to get back in the ring, I’m here. Right now. I’ll ask my promoter Al Haymon to see what’s next,” Pacquiao, 40, said.

See Also

“If he wants to come out of retirement then announce it and challenge me. I’m waiting who will challenge me.”

Leonard Ellerbe, who represents Mayweather, quickly quashed the idea.

“No, he is not interested. He has no desire and he is retired. Enough is enough. He has had a phenomenal career and has nothing to prove,” Ellerbe said.

“With this victory over Adrien Broner, there are other possibilities like Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman. Those would be good fights.”

Another name to add to that list is Jeff ‘The Hornet’ Horn 19-1-1 (13), who defeated Pacquiao by close decision 18 months ago.

“In his last five fights, Manny Pacquiao has only been beaten once, by Jeff Horn,” Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan told Fightnews.

“Given Pacman’s last two fights, a destruction of Matthysse and an easy win over Broner, Manny has shown he has plenty of gas left in the tank. It also shows that Jeff horn didn’t beat an old Manny Pacquiao.

“If Pacquiao wants to build towards a big fight with Mayweather, and make MayPac 2 more credible than it currently is, and with more credibility, it makes more money, surely Manny has to revisit Jeff Horn before a Mayweather fight.”

The Pacquiao versus Horn bout at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium was a blood-soaked affair after a clash of heads opened up a nasty cut on the Filipino icon’s scalp. Despite a strong ninth round Pacquiao gave away too many of the early rounds to claw back the win, with Horn being declared the winner by unanimous decision.

“Pacquiao versus Horn was a brutal bloody war in Brisbane and the clear winner was Jeff Horn,” continued Lonergan.

“A rematch of that fight, either in Las Vegas or Brisbane, where Pacquiao gets the opportunity to avenge that loss, should be a requirement by Floyd, along with the boxing public and broadcaster, to give a possible MayPac 2 the credibility it needs to go big.

“Because right now that loss without being turned into a W stands in the way of a big payday for both fighters.”