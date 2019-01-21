BCB & Hall Green Join Forces!

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce partnership with Hall Green Boxing Club.

The link-up will see boxers of the two gyms working together more closely for sparring and training and a host of Hall Green’s professional fighters will feature on upcoming BCB shows.

The likes of former British and Commonwealth King, Tommy Langford, Midlands Area Prospect of the Year Shaka Thompson and super welterweight prospect, Jordan Clayton, all train out of Hall Green under the watchful eye of Head Trainer, Tom Chaney.

“It’s an exciting link-up,” explained Chaney. “I’ve worked with BCB on a number of shows – including Tommy versus Jason Welborn 1 and 2 – and I’ve been impressed with their professionalism.

“I’ve know (BCB’s Head of Boxing) Errol Johnson for many years and this is the natural progression for us both.”

“This is great news for BCB,” added Johnson. “Tom Chaney is an exceptional trainer and he has a real hot-bed of talent in Birmingham. I already manage a number of his fighters and I know how hard he works his lads, so this can only be good for Hall Green, BCB and Midlands Boxing.

“It’s the next stage for us and will allow both gyms to share best practice, organise camps and sparring sessions and, ultimately, push our boxers forward.”

To find out more about Hall Green Boxing Club, which is based at Olton Blvd W, Birmingham, B11 3HJ, call 0121 706 2240 or email tom.hallgreen@hotmail.com.

To find out more about BCB Promotions visit www.bcb-promotions.com.

Pictured we see:

Back-row (l-r) BCB’s Head Trainer Paul Mann, Tommy Collins, Joe Collins, Tom Langford, Shaka Thompson, Ryan Hatton, Dean Collins.

Front Row (l-r) Hall Green Trainers Rich Lomas and Tom Chaney