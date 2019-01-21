Eddie Hearn hints that Anthony Joshua will face Jarrell Miller next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is leaning towards matching unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) with undefeated American Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) next up.

London’s Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, was scheduled to return to action at Wembley Stadium on April 13 but it now appears that date and venue will be nixed in favour of his USA debut against the 300-pound Brooklynite.

Hearn says he has been in discussions with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, lineal champion Tyson Fury and leading contender Dillian Whyte but with a number of the top contenders claiming they have been lowballed by the offers put forward by Matchroom Boxing, Miller, 30, appears to be the next best available option.

See Also

The fight would be the 29-year-old Joshua’s first since September when he despatched Russian veteran and perennial contender Alexander Povetkin 34-2 (24) in seven at Wembley Stadium.

“There’s radio silence from Wilder, Fury we’re talking, Dillian Whyte we’re talking,” Hearn told DAZN.

“Part of me would love to see Joshua come to the States, you know Miller – he’s creeping into the top five right now, he’s making some noise in America.

“To be a global star at some point you have to fight in America and to see Joshua fill up Madison Square Garden with 21,000-22,000 people – that’s a real statement of intent for a world heavyweight champion, for a Brit especially.

“We will see what happens, I think you’ll get a decision next week.

“For me if [Joshua] can’t get Wilder, Fury or Dillian, he must come to America and Jarrell will be at the front of that queue.

“Don’t be surprised to see Joshua in June against Big Baby Miller in this very building [Madison Square Garden].”

While Hearn admits Miller is not their first choice opponent, he sees a lot of value in winning a fight away from home in a hostile environment.

“He’s not Joshua’s first choice, but I know he’s ready. He believes he can beat Joshua,” he said.

“For a unified heavyweight champion to come to New York and beat a New Yorker in his back yard is a hell of a statement.

“Joshua’s 100 per cent focus is to fight Deontay Wilder. If he doesn’t want it we’ll look at other options.”