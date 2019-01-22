Dennis Ceylan promises retirement should he lose at the hands of Jesus Sanchez

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dennis Ceylan (19-2-2, 8 KOs) says he will retire if he loses his rematch with Jesus Sanchez (9-1, 2 KOs) on Saturday, January 19 at the Struer Energi Park.

Ceylan will be looking to avenge his shock knockout loss to Sanchez at the same arena on March 10 as they contest the EU Featherweight crown on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO World title defence against Alesia Graf.

“One thing is for certain, I will give my everything in the ring, and that should be enough for me to win on Saturday. Most fighters are in trouble when I’m boxing at my best,” says the former European Champion from Aarhus.

“I’m expecting a tough fight. I know Jesus Sanchez will do everything possible to show it was not just a lucky punch last time, but if I don’t beat Sanchez, then I will lose heart and hope, and I might as well hang up my gloves.”

Despite offering this career ultimatum, Ceylan is confident of victory, even if this means going against his instincts, and knows he must beat Sanchez to get the big fight he craves, including a rematch with IBF Champion Josh Warrington.

“I will need to patient, at least that’s the tactics, but patience, to be honest, is not exactly my strong suit,” he says. “I’m an eager beaver, and it can quickly become unbearable for me when nothing is happening in a fight, and I would rather give the fans some action for their money.

“However, the most important thing is that I get revenge against Sanchez so I can move forward with my career. I believe one hundred percent that I have a future, and that I’m not finished at all. I have my eyes on some of the big boys, such as Josh Warrington, who I would like to smash, but I have to earn it, and my dreams can only become a reality, if I get a victory on Saturday.”

Dina Thorslund tops the bill in Struer, defending her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title against Alesia Graf, while former European Champion Dennis Ceylan rematches Jesus Sanchez for the EU Featherweight crown.

Oliver Flodin faces Abdul Khattab in a Scandinavian middleweight thriller, heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist takes on Dominik Musil, Lolenga Mock continues his World title chase against Mateo Damian Veron, Mikkel Nielsen meets Bulgaria’s Angel Emilov, and Adam Bashanov faces Ivan Nikolov.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling 70 15 65 65.