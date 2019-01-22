Maths Teacher Ramez Mahmood looks ahead to March 16 as he targets titles in 2019

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rising Super Bantamweight Ramez Mahmood is excited to start the year with the bang, as he revealed he will return to the ring on a Goodwin Boxing promoted event at the York Hall on March 16.

‘The Mathematician’ who is managed by Michael Amoo-Bediako Snr, the same man who has guided the career of Richard Commey to World title opportunities including one of February 2 in Frisco, Texas. Mahmood opened up about his relationship with Amoo-Bediako Snr and his son who is also Mahmood’s trainer.

The undefeated prospect said, “Michael Snr has been there for me since the start of my career. He really cares about his fighters and I’m very grateful to him for looking after me the way he does.

“Michael Jnr is a great trainer and is really helping me improve. We talk about boxing all the time and we make adjustments and discuss ideas together. We have a great relationship and I have no doubt Michael Jnr will be a top trainer for years to come.”

Mahmood, who successfully overcame undefeated opposition last time out, is now 8-0 and is looking forward to a big 2019. The Maths teacher by day discussed how he balances a full time job teaching and his plans for 2019.

‘The Mathematician’ stated, “It’s not easy teaching every day and training twice a day but I do it out of love for boxing. I really do love this sport and that passion and drive along with having a great team will get me to the top.

“My plans for this year are titles. That’s what I want and I believe I’m ready to compete for. I want to do it the old fashioned way, Southern Area, English, Commonwealth, British etc…”

Mahmood continued, “I feel that I’ll be ready to make a statement on the Super Bantamweight division this year and pick up some titles along the way, but I know I need to put on a show at the York Hall on March 16 to show people I am ready for title opportunities.”