The Best Prospects of Thailand Boxing

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

Everybody know Muay Thai is the most famous martial art sports in our country, but boxing is also a famous sports in Thailand for long time. In early 60s “Sea Cobra” Mana Sridokbuab, aka Pone Kingpetch, become the first boxing world champion in our history and also become 3-times world flyweight world titlist (The Ring, WBC and WBA). Until now we have 48 world boxing champions and currently our world champion includes Chayaphon Moonsri, aka Wanheng Menayothin (W. Kaiyanghadaogym), who is WBC World Minimumweight king, Thammanoon Niyomtrong, aka Knockout CPF (K. CP Freshmart), WBA World Minimumweight titlist, and Wisaksil Wangek, aka Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (S. Nakornloung Promotion), WBC World Super Flyweight boss. But we don’t know who will be our new world champion, because after Thammanoon captured WBA World Minimumweight title via unanimous decision won over Bryon Rojas in 2016, no more our fighters took any major world boxing belts again.

For the World Boxing Association, we have many world rankers, especially in the small divisions. But Sarawut Thawornkham, aka Dennapa Kiatniwat (D. Sith Trabaihor), who is a former WBA Asia and Interim PABA Flyweight champ is No.1 contender in Flyweight division. He should be a mandatory challenger of Artem Dalakian in the near future. But if Dalakian desires to move up to Super Flyweight division, he should also fight for WBA World Flyweight title with No.2 contender Nares Yianleang, aka Noknoi Siththipasert (N. CP Freshmart), who is a former WBC Youth World Light Flyweight and WBC International Silver Flyweight boss and former WBA World Flyweight title challenger in 2017. Nares is also our world ranker too.

For the World Boxing Council, Nares is also No.5 contender in Flyweight division. He has the opportunity to become the challenger of Charlie Edwards of Great Britain in a voluntary defending fight. In Super Bantamweight division, Nawaphon Khaikanha, aka Nawaphon Nakornloung Promotion, who is a former WBC Flyweight title challenger (for vacant title) move up from 118 lbs to 122lbs division in December ranking. Some reporters inform that he may fight against Tomoki Kadema for Interim WBC World Super Bantamweight of the Japanese in the near future.

For the International Boxing Federation, No.7 contender of Junior Welterweight division Daonue Ruabaikaimook, aka Apinan Kongsong, is scheduled to fight against Akihiro Kondo No.4 contender of Japan in IBF Junior Welterweight Eliminator fight at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on February 18. If he wins next fight for him should be world title match with Ivan Baranchyk of Belarus who is a current IBF title holder.

Who will be our new world champion in 2019? We hope to have more than one.

* For the World Boxing Organization, we have only 2 world rankers in last rating and one of them already retired from boxing and become a trainer.

** I have to say thank you to the representative of Petchyindee Boxing Promotion, aka Diamond Promotion, who sent this photo to me and allowed me to use in this article.