Terence Crawford expecting the best Amir Khan on April 20

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 34-0 (25) insists he isn’t taking Amir Khan 33-4 (20) lightly ahead of the pair’s clash in the United States on April 20 at venue yet to be determined.

The undefeated American southpaw, who won the WBO lightweight title in 2014 before moving up to junior welterweight where he unified all four of the major world championship belts, claimed WBO 147-pound crown with a comprehensive ninth round stoppage of hard-headed Australian Jeff Horn 19-1-1 (13) last June.

The 31-year-old Omaha native says he is training for the best version of Khan despite being the overwhelming favourite going in to the fight.

“Amir Khan has been in there with a lot of great fighters. Me beating him will put me on another level in the welterweight division. People are interested in seeing this fight,” said Crawford.

“It don’t matter how I win. I just want to win. That still won’t get the fighters I want to fight in the ring with me. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Crawford said there is no bad blood between the two and insists there is mutual respect.

“There’s no animosity between me and Amir. He respects me. I respect him. We’ll do our thing in the ring on April 20, and we’ll shake hands when it’s over,” said Crawford.

“I’m expecting the best Amir Khan to show up. I never take any shortcuts in training camp. I’m always training for the best fighter that {my opponent} can be.

“I never look at it like, ‘Oh, he’s some half Amir Khan, or he’s washed up.’ We’re going to train for the best Amir Khan.”

Khan, 32, knocked back a high-profile fight against domestic rival Kell Brook 38-2 (26) in favour of the Crawford clash.

The fight will be broadcast live on the inaugural Top Rank on ESPN pay-per-view at 9pm ET/6pm PM.