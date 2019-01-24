Frank Warren, Anthony Yarde and others share their thoughts ahead of Leicester Fight Night

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

British super-featherweight champion Sam Bowen (14-0) heads the card against an opponent to be announced after Ronnie Clark pulled out.

Anthony Yarde (17-0) defends his WBO intercontinental light-heavyweight title against Mehdi Amar (35-6-2).

Super-featherweight Lyon Woodstock (11-1) and super-lightweight Sam Maxwell (10-0) are also in action, while there is a Leicester derby between CJ Challenger (9-0) and Kyle Haywood (8-0) with the Midlands Area super-welterweight title on the line.

FRANK WARREN

“Yet again Clark pulled out. It is ridiculous and I don’t know why he wanted the fight in the first place. We want Sam Bowen to defend his British title if anyone has the balls to step up, but he will be fighting. Sam is talented, does the job in style, dedicated and the chances will come.

If Lyon can get on track we could make him against Sam Bowen later this year. If Anthony can stop Amar that will be a statement. This year is about making it happen. These are the sort of fights he wants. I could have made him a world title fight last year, but it is not about fighting for it but winning and defending it. He is getting there. Sam Maxwell has been patient and this year is going to be his year. If he hasn’t got a meaningful title around his waist by the end of the year I’ll be very surprised. A fight against Ohara Davies shouldn’t be hard to make.”

SAM BOWEN

“It was disappointing when we found on Wednesday that Ronnie was out because our styles made a great fight, but potentially we have bigger and better opportunities. When I won the British title I was buzzing, and it allows me to have big, big fights. I am in the sport to provide for my family and getting big fights will let me do that. “

ANTHONY YARDE

“It is a line you hear, but whoever you put in front of me I have a job and that is to win the best way I can and that is a knockout. I am not world champion yet, and I try not to focus on the competition. I focus on where I am mentally and physically. I try not to get caught up in the hype because hype doesn’t last.”

LYON WOODSTOCK

“People assumed the loss to Archie Sharp would hit me. To me what I learnt and took away was massive. I wasn’t feeling sorry for myself and I wanted to know what was next. I am doing okay and in under two years made steps some haven’t. I will do what is needed to become a world champion. I won’t be defined by the Sharp loss. There is not one person who is in my sights and whoever it takes to bowl over to get there I will. I wont fixate on one person. I’m targeting no one but if he (Sam Bowen) is in the way so be it.”

SAM MAXWELL

“I have had ten fights and Frank had told me to be patient, but now I am being stepped up. I just want to challenge people like Ohara Davies. I have been ready to step up for a while.”

KYLE HAYWOOD

“What a fight this will be. It is a fight that has always been on the cards and it’s not who is the best in Leicester, but in the Midlands. We have boxed on same cards as amateur and supported each other, but we knew we have been on the same path. I’m so excited. This is everything. There is no animosity, but we both think we can win.”

CJ CHALLENGER

“It is a great fight, Two undefeated boxers putting it on the line and all the Leicester boxing community should be excited. Too many boxers are frightened by losing their 0. Kyle is a good operator, but on the night I will pull it out of the bag.”

Tickets priced at £40, £60, £100 & £150 are available and on sale NOW via Eventbrite.