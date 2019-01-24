Jamie Munguia vs Takeshi Inoue: Both fighters share their thoughts ahead of Jan.26 fight night

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Mexican warrior Jaime Munguia (31-0, 26 KOs) and Japanese contender Takeshi Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KOs) hosted a media workout today at The Knockout Factory in Houston, Texas ahead of their 12-round battle for Munguia’s WBO Junior Middleweight World Title. The action will take place on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN – which is just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial. Fans in Houston can purchase tickets starting at just $25 at ToyotaCenter.com.

Undercard fighters from the event also participated in the workout. Below is what today’s participants had to say at today’s workout:

JAIME MUNGUIA, WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion:

“I’m really happy to be here in Houston and happy to see how they treat me here. I’m ready to defend my title and give a great fight to my fans. Thanks for your support and I hope to give you a great show this Saturday.”

See Also

“There’s a lot of competition at 154 pounds. I’m willing to fight all of them. I’m happy to start the year off early. I fight when I’m told to fight, so I’m glad that I’m already fighting in January. If they put four fights in front of me for this year, then I’ll fight four times. I’m happy to be with the two best promoters of the world, Golden Boy and Zanfer promotions. I thank them for all the support they give me.”

TAKESHI INOUE, Junior Middleweight Contender:

“I’ve always idolized the U.S. since I was little and coming here, seeing the environment and food, I was born to fit into this environment. The jet lag is gone and everything is back to normal and I feel good. I’m in good shape. In the U.S., the focus on the fighters from media and fight fans are stronger than in Japan but what doesn’t change is my desire to win the fight and I’m going to keep that the same. I’m ready for Saturday’s fight.”

JESUS ROJAS, WBA Featherweight World Champion:

“Xu Can is a great fighter and I was very happy to have another opportunity to defend my title. There will be fireworks at the ring this Saturday night.”

XU CAN, Featherweight Contender:

“I am very excited for Saturday. I was training for 10 days in Miami and feel good. I’m excited and eager to win a fight for my Chinese fans.”

VERGIL ORTIZ JR., Super Lightweight Contender:

“I’m very excited because I haven’t fought since September. I kept training, though. I only took a week off and went back to the gym. It’s an honor to be promoted by Oscar De La Hoya. He has opened a lot of opportunities for me. I hope to be a world champion by the end of the year or earlier next year.”

“What makes me different from other fighters is that I work hard every day, even if I don’t have a fight lined up. I’m always ready. A knockout would be great. But as long as I long as I look good and I get some experience, I’ll be happy.”

ALEX RINCON, Super Welterweight Prospect:

“Training camp went great! I did some good sparring and I felt fast, I got a lot of work in. I sparred with Lamont Peterson and did really good work. It feels great to be in Houston, anywhere in Texas feels like home. We have a huge fan crowd and I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

GEORGE RINCON, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“Training camp started in Texas, and it went really well. We finished in DC with Lamont Roach Sr. My weight’s good, I’m feeling strong. Houston feels like home. We have lots of family and friends. It feels great to be here, and we want to thank everyone for coming out, and especially to Golden Boy for having me and my brother here.”

Munguia vs. Inoue is a 12-round fight for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Promotions and Teiken Promotions. Rojas vs. Can is a 12-round fight for the WBA Featherweight World Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Universal Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

CREDENTIALS: Fight night credentials may be picked up from the Media Check-In doors located next to the Administration Entrance to Toyota Center on LaBranch Street and Clay Street beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Proper personal Photo ID (driver’s license or passport) must be shown to claim your credential.

Tickets for Munguia vs. Inoue are on sale now and are priced at $150, $100, $60, $40 and $25 plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased online at

www.ToyotaCenter.com and by phone at 1-866-4-HOU-TIX. Tickets will also be available at the Toyota Center Box Office.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @Canelo, and @DAZN_USA. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/DAZNUSA/. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing, @Canelo, and @DAZN_USA. Follow the conversation using #MunguiaInoue.

Photos and videos are available for download by clicking here or copying

and pasting the link http://bit.ly/January26DAZN into a browser. Credit must be provided to Golden Boy Promotions for any photo and/or video usage.

About DAZN:

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees no long-term contract, no bundles, just one affordable price for access to all the service’s sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada, Italy and now the U.S. at just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial – where it is becoming a must-have service for sports fans, with a daily show featuring live look-ins to Major League Baseball games beginning in 2019 and more than 100 fight nights already lined up from Matchroom Boxing, Bellator MMA, the World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas and the recently announced Golden Boy Promotions.

About Toyota Center:

Since opening in October 2003, Toyota Center has set a new standard for sports and

entertainment, becoming one of the premier live entertainment venues in the nation. Laid

over the span of six city blocks, Toyota Center is home to the NBA’s Houston Rockets. Toyota Center also plays host to the nation’s top concerts and touring shows. The arena’s playing surface is set nearly 32-feet below street level giving Toyota Center the largest lower level of any arena in the nation. Coupled with the exclusive Lexus Lounge, trendy Golden Nugget Club, Red and White Bistro’s superior food and service, Toyota Center offers something for everyone making it the hottest spot for sports and entertainment in Houston. For more information, visit

www.houstontoyotacenter.com.