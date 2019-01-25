Cletus Hammer and Adam Mate are set to cause fireworks at Mohegan Sun Arena

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Star Boxing’s “SLUGFEST at the SUN” featuring feared knockout artist, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN and Hungarian banger, ADAM MATE, is set to cause fireworks at Mohegan Sun Arena, tomorrow night (1/26). Star Boxing is pleased to announce that if you are unable to make it the stellar night of fights, we have you covered. Watch SLUGFEST at the SUN live on PPV through FITE.TV. FITE, the world leader in the digital distribution of combat sports will stream the event live on the www.FITE.TV website, FITE mobile apps for iOS, Android, and the FITE channels of Amazon Fire, Android, Apple TV, and Roku on a PPV basis. The FITE PPV will be available for just $14.99. Check availability in your area by going to the FITE.tv website. The FITE.TV PPV will be blacked out in the New England area.

To accommodate the French audience, David Papot vs Courtney Pennington will be the 3rd fight on the show and will go on at approximately 8:30 PM/ET (2:30 AM, January 27th in France) to accommodate the live audience in France.

ABOUT FITE.TV:

FITE is a premium digital live streaming network. With live programming from 250+ partners from over 30 countries, FITE delivers MMA, Professional Wrestling, Boxing, and Kickboxing events live to it’s million registered viewers. Since its launch in February 2016, FITE has presented over-1,500 live events and offers over-12,000 hours of video library available to watch on demand. FITE proprietary instant streaming technology allows viewers to seamlessly cast premium live events to connected screens across the world. FITE is available as a mobile app on iOS and Android mobile devices, online at www.FITE.tv and on the Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV platforms.

ABOUT NESN:

NESN (New England Sports Network) is owned by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, and delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. The definitive source for New England sports programming, NESN consistently has been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country, with a reputation for innovative and award-winning production of sports events and specials.

TICKETS:

Tickets Start at just $29 (plus venue fee)! For more information visit, www.StarBoxing.com. Tickets also available at the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office.