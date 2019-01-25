Vietnam’s first professional boxing gym to open in HCMC

At a cultural ceremony attended by southern city dignitaries held in HCMC today, the country’s leading sports and infrastructure company Vietnam Sports Platform (VSP), was officially recognised for its contributions to the development of boxing in Vietnam.

The Government appointed regulators of the sport are the Vietnam Boxing Federation (VBF), who celebrated the opening of the VSP Boxing Gym as the country’s first ever 5 star training facility at an award giving ceremony today.

VBF Chairman Mr. Tien paid recognition to the rapid progress that VSP Boxing has already made in the country. “ We have spent a lot of time working with VSP Boxing to increase the profile of the sport here, and to make it inspirational to both the athletes and to the fans. VSP Boxing have already put on big events in 2018, and brought top International athletes to Vietnam to test our best fighters and to show what a great entertainment boxing can be. We are very looking forward to the year ahead.”

When asked about the 5 star rating bestowed upon the VSP Gym in HCMC, Mr. Tien explained: “VBF has long recognised that the training facilities in Vietnam need to be improved as a base for fighters to improve. So we have devised a strict accreditation system that allows us to rank facilities within the country. VSP Boxing gym was honoured as the only 5 star facility in Vietnam on many criteria – it has an Olympic size boxing ring, it is more than 1000m2 in gym space, and it exceeds the quota of all the requisite training and cross training equipment required for professional and international athletes. It is a quality achievement! There are many other criteria it fulfils, and in time, we will publish our rating rationale on our VBF website. One important qualification is that the VSP gym must give Vietnamese athletes access to highly qualified and world champion level trainers. Today I had the privilege of meeting Mr. Dave Hedgcock, who is a legend in the sport in Australia. Mr. Hedgcock is here for a week teaching some of our local boxers and trainers. He has steered world class fighters like David Tua and Sam Soliman, and we are grateful to be gaining some of his knowledge at the VSP Boxing Gym. Mr. Hedgcock will also conduct an “open session” on Sunday morning, so we hope to give learners and locals the benefit of his wisdom too!” It was also confirmed at the awards event that many top International fighters will come to train, and to provide training here, in the very near future. VSP Boxing said that ex- world champion Sakio Bika, as well as Australian Champion and top prospect Mateo Tapia, will attend the next Victory 8 event on March 29th, and will “guest” trainers at the VSP Boxing gym. “This is an amazing opportunity for people to come and meet and learn from these champions. Sakio has fought some of the greatest that ever lived in Joe Calzaghe and Andre Ward, and he has earned world title belts in his own right. Mateo Tapia is only young but he is a freakishly talented young fighter that was quickly recognised and signed by MTK Global. We will have other top professional fighters here in March also, so please contact VSP Boxing if you would like to meet or train with some of these stars of the sport.”

The VSP gym will cater to complete beginners right through to International professional fighters. Mr. KP Singh (VSP CEO) advised “ Boxing is a wonderful sport for health and well being, and its a lot of fun. Boxing doesn’t discriminate, it can take young, old, male or female – everyone can enjoy this great sport. The opening of VSP Gym is just the beginning for us, and we see a massive future for Vietnamese to compete in this sport both here and abroad. We already have a big Victory 8 event planned for March 29 at Nguyen Du Stadium, and we will have some exciting news breaking next week on who will be representing Vietnam. We are signing the last contract for the International fight team today, and I can say that they are a very talented squad of unbeaten professional fighters from Australia, the Philippines, and even Italy! We will keep you all posted on the VSP Boxing gym portal https://www.facebook.com/VSPBoxing/ and the Victory 8 event page https://www.facebook.com/victory8boxing/ in the next week or so.”