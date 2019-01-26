Eros Correa Makes Weight for Tijuana Fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (4-0, 4 KOs), who is managed by Cali Boxing Management, made weight for use upcoming 4-round bout taking place in Tijuana, MX. Correa weighed in at 122 lbs. while his opponent Miguel Zapata (2-1-1, 1 KO) weighed in at 121 lbs. This event is being promoted by GM3 Boxing Promotions and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions.

“I’m ready to make another statement in this fight” said Eros Correa, who hails from San Jose, CA. “The super bantamweight division will be taking notice as I march up the rankings. I’m gaining a lot of experience fighting in Mexico. By the end of this year I’ll be knocking on the door of a regional title. I can see myself in a big fight very soon.”

