Keith Thurman confident of victory over Josesito Lopez in comeback fight

Undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 28-0 (22) is champing at the bit to get back in the ring this weekend when he takes on experienced campaigned Josesito Lopez 36-7 (19) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

Despite a long layoff due to injuries Thurman, who will be having his first fight in almost two years, insists he is ready to pick up where he left off.

“It was a little bit of a slow start after so many months out of the ring, but I’m feeling great as we get closer to the fight,” Thurman said from his training camp at the St. Pete Boxing Club in St. Petersburg, Florida this week.

“I’m starting to feel more and more like a world-class athlete again. It’s a good feeling working this hard and it reminds me what it’ll take to continue being the champion.”

Thurman said he isn’t worried about ring rust being an issue admits he does have concerns about sustaining another injury.

“You always have to be a little worried about new injuries. There’s nothing wrong with your car until the day it decides to break down. So at the end of the day, it’s always in the back of my mind,” he said.

“I run a lot of miles, so I wonder about my knees. I wonder about my shoulders also. Athletes and their bodies go through a lot of things. But here I go getting right back into things and I’m totally ready to showcase my talents on January 26.”

The 34-year-old Lopez, who has only fought twice in the past two years himself, should present Thurman with a solid enough benchmark for where is at in his comeback with his high pressure style.

“Josesito is experienced. He’s a busy fighter with good reach. He likes to mix it up and force his opponents to fight,” said the 30-year-old Thurman.

“He also has a new coach in Robert Garcia now, and I know he has a lot of confidence in his abilities. Josesito has been through ups and downs in his career, but he’s back on an upswing at the moment. Then he pinpointed me and called me out. So I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Thurman versus Lopez headlines the Premier Boxing Champions show that will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes this Saturday, January 26.