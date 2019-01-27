Keith Thurman made to work against Josesito Lopez in first fight in 22-months

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-0 (22) had to dig deep to retain his title by 12-round majority decision against the very willing Josesito ‘The Riverside Rocky’ Lopez 36-8 (19) at the Baclays Center I Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

Fighting in front of a crowd of 9,623 people the 30-year-old Thurman, who was having his first bout in almost two years after being plagued by injuries, started strong by dropping Lopez in the second round with a left hook. But the challenger rallied in the middle rounds before Thurman adjusted later in the contest to outbox Lopez down the stretch.

When the scores were tallied Thurman was awarded the victory 115-111, 117-109 and 113-113.

See Also

Thurman praised Lopez for his gritty performance after the fight.

“He had me buzzed and shaken up in the seventh round, but I tried to stay on the outside away,” said Thurman. “I was a little off in my prediction of how long his arms were. He lunged in and was really willing to commit to the knockout… he came right for me.”

Lopez, who was disappointed in the result, said he wants to face the other big names in the division after his stirring effort.

“I definitely thought I held my own in that fight. I had him hurt in the seventh round and I was landing a lot of clean shots on him. I was disappointed I couldn’t finish him and get him out of there,” said the 34-year-old Lopez.

“If he thinks he’s the best welterweight out there, then I want two through five lined up for me.”

The current top five welterweights in the world include Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, Manny Pacquiao, Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia.