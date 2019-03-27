Andrew Moloney gunning for Khalid Yafai after Miguel Gonzalez win

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World-rated super flyweight Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 19-0 (12) has praised his recent opponent Miguel Gonzalez 29-2 (6) who he knocked out in stunning fashion in eight rounds in Chile last weekend.

The undefeated Australian will become the mandatory challenger to the winner of the WBA title fight between champion Khalid Yafai and Norbelto Jimenez scheduled to takes place at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on June 1.

“Gonzalez was a good fighter,” said the 28-year-old Moloney. “He was better than I thought in honesty and produced a career-best display and I want to thank his team for giving me the opportunity to come to Chile and fight him, as well as thanking my manager Tony Tolj who had worked tirelessly since August of 2017 to make this fight happen as well as my training team led by Angelo [Hyder] for getting me in top shape for it.

“I thought I was going to stop him to the body going in, but the shot that stopped him was the shot we had been working on in the gym and it paid off in great style. After a knockdown was scored against me for slipping, I knew I had to take it out of the judges’ hands so I did and I was delighted with the victory.”

Moloney has long coveted a shot at Yafai’s world title but accepts he may have to wait a little longer for that opportunity to eventuate.

“If the winner unifies or doesn’t want to fight me I will possibly look to fight in the interim but I will leave that up to the team and I am going to have a few weeks’ rest and then get back in the gym and continue improving for what big opportunities could be on the horizon,” he said.

Meanwhile Andrew’s twin brother Jason Moloney 17-1 (14) will be looking to get back in the winner’s circle this weekend when he takes on Cris ‘The King’ Paulino 19-3 (8) after suffering his first professional loss to IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez by split decision.

“Jason will be looking back to get to winning and I’m fully confident that he will look better than ever against a good fighter in Paulino,” said Moloney.

“He’s been working hard in the gym and he’s had great sparring with the likes of Billel Dib who is also fighting on the card and has been in good form. It’s going to be a good night of boxing and I fully expect explosive performances from Jason and Billel.

“Jason still has a high world ranking, so hopefully we will both be competing for world titles in 2019 and both of us will be world champions and I believe this is a very realistic goal that will come to fruition sooner rather than later.”