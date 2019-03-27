Kash Ali brands David Price “a quitter”, promises to “take him out”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Kash Ali 15-0 (7) has labelled David Price 23-6 (19) “a quitter” and promised to take out the Liverpudlian in front of his hometown fans in their heavyweight clash at the Echo Arena, Liverpool this Saturday night.

The fight will take place on the undercard of Liam Smith versus Sam Eggington live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Price is coming off a stoppage victory over Tom Little last December to end the year with a win after previously retiring at the end of the fourth round with a torn bicep against Sergey Kuzmin in September. In his previous bout Price was knocked out in the fifth by perennial contender Alexander Povetkin last March.

“With David Price, we know what he’s about,” the 27-year-old Ali said to Sky Sports. “Obviously he’s got his amateur experience, but really he’s a quitter. He’s quit before and he’ll quit again.

“He might have trained hard, he might be in good shape, had good sparring, but one thing you can’t buy, you can’t buy guts and you can’t buy heart.”

Price and Ali are former sparring partners but the 35-year-old recently said he has seen very little of his opponent since then.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking,” said Ali. “He’s probably not watched me live. I’ve sparred him in the past. We’ve done a lot of rounds together, so it gives you a certain understanding, but they’re going to be in for a shock.

“Me two years ago and me now is a totally different story. David Price, he’s not getting any better, he’s the same David Price he’s been from day one. If anything, they’ll be in for a shock.”

The Birmingham boxer believes he is more than ready for the step up in class and says he will put Price away.

“I always believed in myself, but in boxing you need to prove it to everybody else,” he said. “This is my night where it will get me to that next level.

“To be honest, it’s just another fight for me. He’s another man, and he’s just in my way.

“I’m just going to take him out, like I’ve done the rest.”