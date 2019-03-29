TwitterFacebook

Adan Ochoa vs Mario Ayala Headline Supremacy Showdown April 6 at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena

29 March 2019
A featherweight showdown between Adan Ochoa (8-1, 4 KOs) and Mario Ayala (5-4-1, 2 KOs), will headline “Supremacy Showdown” an event promoted by R.E.D. Boxing Promotions. The 6-round main event bout will take place on April 6, 2019 at the Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, CA. In the 4-round co-feature, popular local standout Angel Israel Rodriguez (1-0), will battle Alvin Brown (0-5) in a welterweight clash.

“We are putting together a great show for all Southern California boxing fans at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena, a great venue for boxing,” said Rey Rodis, CEO of R.E.D. Boxing Promotions. “Ochoa and Ayala will be fighting for the GBO (Global Boxing Organization) Featherweight Youth Title. This will be a great boxing event with some of the best up and coming prospects in the sport, showcasing their talent.”

Other prospects on the card include Lightweight Michael Norato (7-0, 2 KOs), super bantamweight Brandon Valdes (11-0, 6 KOs), featherweight Pablo Melgar (1-0, 1 KO), welterweight Austin Gudino (1-0, 1 KO), lightweight Stephen McKenna, and featherweight Michael Ortiz who will be making their pro debuts, all against opponents TBA.

Tickets priced General Admission $25, Premier Seating $45 and VIP Seating $55 are on sale now at Eventbrite.com (Click Here). The Pico Rivera Sports Arena is located 11003 Sports Arena Dr, Pico Rivera, CA 90601. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. first bell at 6:00 p.m.

