Fighters weigh-in for WBO light heavyweight world title fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Geovana Peres will have a two kilogram weight advantage over Lani Daniels when the pair clash for the WBO light heavyweight world title at SKY City in Auckland on Saturday night.

Peres looked in superb shape as she tipped the scales at Friday’s weigh in at 78.2kg. Daniels also looked primed for the history-making bout – which will crown New Zealand’s second WBO world champion after Joseph Parker. The Northlander weighed in a 76.2kg.

The event is sold out, with a delayed broadcast to screen on Sky Television on Wednesday evening.

See Also

In the main undercard bout, undefeated heavyweight prospect Hemi Ahio (13-0) is giving away a massive height, weight and reach advantage to American-Kiwi gatekeeper Julius Long (18-21).

Long (143.9kg) is 38.5kg heavier than Ahio (105.4kg) and also a whopping 33 centimetres taller.

Free for use images from today’s weigh-in available for download using the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8ga1ww1f0m67m6f/AAAPhWo_R3jnK-1gttwhDBPMa?dl=0

Please credit: Bex Charteris

Official weights

Geovana Peres 78.2kg v Lani Daniels 76.2kg

Julius Long 143.9kg v Hemi Ahio 105.4kg

Navosa Iota 88.5kg v Thomas Russell 89.5kg

Viliamu Motusaga 133.5kg v Michael Cornelius 116.9

Main event fighters

Geovana Peres – Brazilian-Kiwi former WBA and WBO No. 1 contender who will fight for the WBO light heavyweight title at SKY City on March 31

Lani Daniels – NZPBA light heavyweight and NZ Pro Box Super middleweight champion who will fight for the WBO light heavyweight title at SKY City on March 31

Main undercard fighters

Hemi Ahio – undefeated heavyweight prospect (13-0), NZNBF and IBO Oceania Heavyweight champion

Julius Long – former WBA Oceania heavyweight champion