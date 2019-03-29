Heavyweights Jonathan Rice and Arslanbek Makhmudov to Clash for WBC International Title May 17 in Montreal

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Heavyweight Jonathan Rice (10-3-1, 6 KOs), who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, will battle Arslanbek Makhmudov (7-0, 7 KOs) for thevacant WBC International title, May 17, 2019, at the Montreal Casino, in Montreal, Canada. The 10-round main event is being promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management.

Rice has three consecutive wins, two by knockout, under the tutelage of former world champion Wayne McCullough, who took over as head trainer in September of 2018. With McCullough in his corner, Rice is confident that he will come out victorious against Makhmudov, who will be fighting in his backyard. Makhmudov is originally from Russia, but now resides in Montreal.

“I have great coach in Wayne McCullough, and I know I can beat Makhmudov with the game plan we have in place.” stated Rice. “I’ve improved tremendously over the last year and my confidence is at an all time high. Fighting in Makhmudov’s backyard will be no easy task. I will have to be at my best to show the world that I belong in the same conversations with all the top heavyweights in the world. Capturing the WBC International title will open up many doors for my career.”

“Jonnie Rice has come a long way with Wyane McCullough in his corner,” Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing said, “Rice has a lot of heart and its going to be one hell of a fight. These are the type of fights that will catapult him up the ranking, getting him one step closer to a world title.”