Jason Moloney kicks off campaign against Cris Paulino this Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World-rated bantamweight contender Jason Moloney 17-1 (14) is looking forward to opening his account for 2019 when he takes on Cris ‘The King’ Paulino 19-3 (8) at the Seagulls Rugby Club in Tweets Heads, Australia this Saturday night in a WBA Oceania title contest.

“Camp has gone great, it was really a continuation of training for me as I was right back in the fight after the Rodriguez fight,” the 28-year-old Moloney said.

The bout will be Moloney’s first since bursting onto the world stage last October with a razor-thin split decision loss to undefeated IBF 118-pound champion Emmanuel Rodriguez 19-0 (12) in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS).

See Also

“Myself and many others felt I won the fight against Rodriguez but I have nothing but good things to say about the WBSS. I really enjoyed my time and experience in the WBSS. I am disappointed it’s not me going to unify the division in my next fight, but my time will come,” he said.

“I’d love to fight Rodriguez again after the World Boxing Super Series ends, whether that be for a world title or not, I would love to avenge that defeat.”

Earlier this month Moloney’s twin brother Andrew scored a stunning one-punch knockout of Miguel Gonzalez in a WBA super flyweight world title eliminator in Chile, a performance that has inspired Moloney to greater heights.

“Andrew winning in the dramatic style that he did in Chile was amazing and if anything is pushing me on,” Moloeny said. “We have top fighters in our gym such as Billel Dib who is in a good fight on Saturday night, so I’ve maintained my focus prior to the fight and I’m looking forward to putting on a career-best performance at the Seagulls Rugby Club.

“The dream is to be world champion, and the dream for our family would be for Andrew and me to be world champions in 2019. I think that would be massive for Australia but I am fully focused on Saturday night as I need to win and win well against Cris Paulino to make sure that I stay on the right path towards that goal of being world champion.”