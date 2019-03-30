Callum Smith aiming for first world title defence on Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 25-0 (18) could have his next fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua versus Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom Boxing head honcho had previously been looking to place Smith on a doubleheader with Oleksandr Usyk in his heavyweight debut in Chicago in May.

But Smith and his coach Joe Gallagher are pushing for a slot on the New York card instead for what will be the 28-year-old Liverpudlian’s first world title defence.

“There’s some talk now about Callum actually boxing on the AJ undercard,” Hearn told iFL TV. “Obviously while we’re waiting for the Usyk date, that was the fight he was gonna go on.

“But Joe and Callum want, if possible, to box at Madison Square Garden on the AJ undercard. We’ve gotta really sort that out over the next few days.”

Smith won the WBA championship with a stunning seventh round knockout of highly-credentialed countryman George Groves in his last fight in September.

“Right now he’s either boxing on May 17/25 or the June 1 card at Madison Square Garden, probably the latter,” Hearn added.