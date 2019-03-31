4 Of Boxing’s Most Infamous Biting Incidents

Lee has written for Ringnews24 for over 7 years and he helps run the site on a daily basis. He has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years. He enjoys traveling to watch fights in-particular trips to Las Vegas for big fight nights.

David Price continued his comeback with a disqualification win over Kash Ali at the Echo Arena in Liverpool last night after the Birmingham boxer elected to bite Price just below his left breast.

The build up to the bout was full of anticipation as the two verbally sparred with one another at the final press conference as well as the weigh-in on Thursday. In the 5th round of the fight, Price caught the then unbeaten Ali with a right to the head which wobbled him. The Liverpudlian then found himself clinched, a move he tried to rapidly break free from. But Ali refused to let go and the pair went crashing to the canvas, the Central Area champion landing on top. He must have seen red for whatever reason, because that is when he decided to sink his teeth into the flesh of his taller opponent.

Referee Mark Lyson immediately disqualified Ali and sent him back to his corner.

There is no doubt that what unfolded yesterday will be dramatic news for various media outlets to report. But going further back there have been other incidents where a fighter who, due to feeling some kind of distress, decided to use their teeth as weapons as well as their gloves.

That is what this article is going to explore today.

Craig Kennedy v Wadi Camacho I

In 2014, London’s Wadi Camacho and Wales’ own Craig Kennedy shared the ring in a fight that finished without the 2nd round even reaching completion when the two boxers came together in a clinch. It was at this moment that Camacho bit the Weshman on the left side of his neck. Kennedy immediately turned to the referee for help, and Camacho became immediately uneligible to continue. The two met again the next year and Kennedy got his revenge with a TKO victory in the 7th round.

Dereck Chisora v Paul Butlin I

It wasn’t the first time that these two fought each other. Former world title challenger, Dereck Chisora beat Paul Butlin in only his fourth professional contest in 2008 and they recommenced battle a year later. In the 5th round, Chisora’s stomach must have started to rumble because he feasted on Butlin’s left ear, which sent the Leicestershire gladiator reeling in pain. However, unlike what happened to Kash Ali and Craig Kennedy, Chisora was allowed to continue and went on to win for a second time. Any chance for a second course was denied since Chisora and Butlin never threw punches at one another again.

Andrew Golota v Samson Po’uha

Polish Andrew Golota is most famous for his two bruising fights with Riddick Bowe during 1996. He lost both of those due to committing fouls in both matches, hitting Bowe repeatedly low as well as using his head to ram home additional damage.

But a year earlier, he met power puncher Samson Po’uha.

In the fourth round, Golota was stunned by several right hands to the head although he managed to hold on. It was at this point when, once again in a situation where a clinch was used, Golota bit down on the left side of Po’uha’s neck. Astonishingly, the referee took no action and the controversial heavyweight had to do his best to cling on until it was granted time that he go back to his corner. Golota turned things around within the next three minutes and managed to fell Po’uha three times enroute to a 5th round TKO.

Evander Holyfield v Mike Tyson II

There is no doubt that this is the most publicised case of a boxer finding himself in a situation where he has to watch so that he does not get caught by a pair of gnashers as well as some clenched hands.

Evander Holyfield had previously shocked the world when he knocked out Mike Tyson in the 11th round in a duel in November of 1996 that few gave the “Real Deal” any hope of winning. A further 12 rounds of war was scheduled for June 28th, 1997. Holyfield, now the champion, received $35,000,000 while Tyson was guaranteed $30,000,000.

By the time the 3rd round commenced, it looked as if Holyfield was having his way with Tyson once again. “Iron Mike” had also been cut on his top left eye lid. Before referee Mills Lane allowed the round to start, he sent Tyson back to his corner to insert his mouth piece. Holyfield had to weather a stormy start, while Mike tried delivering some mean looking combinations. But they had little effect, and when they came together for a brief rest period Mike turned his attention to Holyfield’s right ear, ripping away a portion which he then spat to the ground. Holyfield jumped into the air in agony, alerted Lane of what happened and there were a few moments of confusion. Eventually, the fight persisted and Tyson attempted twice more to put those famous gold top front teeth to appalling use. When the bell sounded, Lane became aware of Tyson’s further illegal efforts and disqualified him. Chaos then developed at the MGM Grand, which soon spread throughout the hotel. Gambling tables were overturned, stores were closed for fear of stock damage and even gun shots were heard!

