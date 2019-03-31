Andrew Robinson ready to take his frustration out on Damian Jonak
Andrew Robinson is ready to take six months worth of frustration out on Damian Jonak next weekend.
The IBO Continental Middleweight Champion travels to Katowice to take on the undefeated Pole hoping to finally get in the ring after two false dawns thus far.
The fight was originally slated for November but was delayed until December after Jonak – 41-0-1 – picked up an injury late in camp. In December, Robinson made it all the way to Poland only to be told, hours before the weigh-in, that Jonak was again injured.
Now, after months of training, including a February warm-up victory over Daryl Sharp, D’Animal is hungry and ready to inflict a first career loss on his 35 year-old opponent.
“I just want to get in there with him,” he told bcb-promotions.com.“Everyone in boxing knows the sacrifices you make. I’ve been thinking about this guy since September when the fight was first mentioned.
“I travelled all the way to Poland just before Christmas, missing time away from my family, only for the fight to be pulled the day before.
“The frustration and anger has built up over a number of months, so the beat down I’m going to give him will be a lot worse. I’m a dangerous man. I’m going to go out to Poland and knock this guy out.”
Robinson’s 8 rounder features on MB Promotions’ show in Spodek, Katowice, on Saturday, 6th April.
