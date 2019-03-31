Briscoe Awards announce Fight of the Year 2018

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Of the 114 total bouts that took place in the City of Philadelphia in 2018, the final main event of the year proved to be the best. The dramatic and grueling battle between Upper Darby super middleweight Brandon Robinson and out-of-towner Kalvin Henderson of Arkansas, was voted by fans as the “2018 Philly Fight of the Year”. Both Henderson and Robinson will be in attendance at the Briscoe Awards on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philly, to receive their awards.

“I am honored to be selected for an accomplishment like the Bennie Briscoe award,” Henderson said. “I go out in every fight and give my all, not only win, but do it in an entertaining fashion.”

The Fight of the Year occurred on December 7th after a contentious build up, and the fighters entered the ring with much to prove. Robinson started fast, but before he knew it, his left eye was marked and beginning to swell. Eventually, Henderson closed Robinson’s eyes and ultimately scored a TKO in round seven. However, Robinson fought hard to turn the tables, and in doing so, the pair created the best fight of the year.

“I had not heard of the Briscoe Awards before my nomination,” Henderson said. “But after I researched, I found it is a very prestigious award. This marks a milestone in my career! ”

Henderson and his team will travel from Arkansas to accept his Briscoe Award. Team Robinson will also be in attendance.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.