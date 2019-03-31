Eros Correa Remains Undefeated Improves to (7-0, 6 KOs)

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Saturday at the San Mateo Event Center, Cali Boxing Management’s super bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (7-0, 6 KOs), remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory over Zakaria Miri (0-2). Correa goes the distance for the first time in his career, ending his six-fight knockout streak. The fight was promoted by Ambition Empire Promotions.

Correa, who was an alternate on the 2012 US Olympic team, controlled the action from the opening round, using great ring generalship to set up his attack. Miri did his best to counter the combination punching that Correa was displaying, but to no avail. Correa was the aggressor the entire fight and cruised to a unanimous decision. Scorecards read 40-36 across the board all for Correa.

“Being that this was my first time fighting in the Bay Area, where I’m from, I felt I was trying to hard to get the knockout,” said Eros Correa. “I won ever round convincingly, but I felt if I would have settled down a bit, I could have gotten him out of there. It was a great learning experience and now I do believe it’s time for me to move up to six-round bouts. I’m hoping to get back in the ring in next month or early May.

A sizable crowd was there to support Correa, as many of his fans from San Jose, CA, were in attendance.

“Eros’ popularity was evident as about 300 fans from hometown of San Jose showed up,” said Andrew Bocanegra, of Cali Boxing Management. “All though he didn’t get the knockout, he put on a dominating performance for everyone in attendance. We are looking to get him back in the ring sometime in the month of May.”

“Correa showed he can go a full four rounds if needed,” said Jessie Sanchez, of Cali Boxing Management. “In this sport, you’re not going to get the knockout every time you step in the ring, sometime a fighter will have to go the distance. It was a good thing for him to get those needed rounds against a tough opponent, like Miri.”