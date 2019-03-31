Kash Ali blames “street mentality” for DQ loss to David Price

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Disgraced heavyweight Kash Ali has blamed his “street mentality” for the bite that earned him a disqualification loss to David Price on Saturday night.

The fight was halted in the fifth round after the Birmingham boxer sunk his teeth into Price’s midsection when the pair wrestled to the canvas.

It was the third time in the fight Ali opted to use his fangs. In the second round Ali nibbled on Price’s neck before trying the Liverpudlian’s arm in the third.

“It’s disappointing man. It was out of order what happened,” Ali told iFL TV. “I had him hurt in the fifth, I could have stopped him, which I would have. We ended up wrestling down anyway and it was a stupid thing what I did, ridiculous. There’s no excuses for it.

“I think just the build-up to the fight- It’s my first time boxing on a big stage, I was so pumped up I just wanted to fight. The street mentality just kicked in, it was stupid.

“As mad as it sounds, when I ended up on top of him, boxing went out the window.

“I just thought, ‘This is a fight now.’ Stupid. I’ve got nothing else to say, just it was out of order and I apologise to him.”

Price was furious with Ali’s actions.

“It’s frustrating,” Price said in a separate interview with iFL TV. “A bit of a mad feeling, but it’s a win.

“I said, ‘You just blew your chance.’ You know, he did blow his chance, he could’ve went out a worthy loser rather than a f***ing disgrace really, which is what he has done.

“He said, ‘rematch.’ He’s an animal and he doesn’t deserve a rematch so I move on to see what’s next.”