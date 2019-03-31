Kash Ali disqualified for biting David Price, purse withheld

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Kash Ali 15-1 (7) is facing a lengthy ban from boxing after losing his first fight by disqualification for biting David Price 24-6 (19) on the stomach at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old Price controlled the early action before Ali rocked him in the fifth, but the Liverpudlian returned fire only to be tackled to the canvas by his former sparring partner.

The 27-year-old from Birmingham then sunk his teeth into in Price’s midsection, earning himself a DQ. Ali’s purse is also being withheld.

See Also

Price, who said Ali had requested a rematch, claimed his opponent had bitten him repeatedly throughout the contest.

“I don’t want to share the ring again with an animal like that,” he said. “He did a couple early on and I thought he had lost his head completely. I hurt him to the body just before the final bite he took.”

Former WBC cruiserweight champion Ton Bellew was equally outraged, telling Sky Sports that he was “a disgrace … he shouldn’t be allowed back in a boxing ring ever again.”

“He should not be paid for the fight – give the money to grassroots boxing and help develop amateur boxing. Biting a man when he’s on the floor… there aren’t many things lower,” Bellew continued.

Before the fight Ali had talked up his chances, vowing to “spark out” Price in front of his hometown crowd.

“This is my time to show all the boxing people that I’m not here to mess about. Beating someone like David will put me straight in the mix. It’s a great opportunity to show my skills, and show that I’m a real contender,” Ali said.

“I’m younger, I’m fresher. I’m made for this. This is my first chance on the big stage and I’m going to make it count… There could be 10 of him in the ring and I’d go through every single one. He’s always been a quitter. He’s quit before and he’ll quit again. I’m ending his career.”