Kendo Castaneda improves to 16-0

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated San Antonio super lightweight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda out-classed and out-boxed Eudy “AK47” Bernardo cruised to a 10-round unanimous decision triumph in last night’s (Thursday, Mar. 28) main event on the RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass® pro boxing event, at Cowboy Dance Hall in San Antonio, Texas.

Presented by Castaneda’s promoter, Roy Jones Jr (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, and San Antonio–based Leija Battah Promotions, last night’s show was a sell out filled with local favorite Castaneda’s loyal, passionate fans.

The 25-year-old Castaneda (16-0, 7 KOs), the reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) champion, is ranked No. 14 in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA). Last night, he easily notched his 16th pro win in a one-sided fight, evident by the judges’ scoring (99-91, 98-92, 97-93), against his usually dangerous Dominican opponent.

“I give my performance a solid 8,” Castaneda said after the right. “I out-boxed the guy and slapped him around all night. I really wanted the knockout, but Bernardo was mainly in a defensive mode all night. He did not live up to his ‘AK47′ nickname and let his hands go. I tip my hat to the guy, though. At the end of the day, he impressed me with his rugged toughness and engagement to survive the 10 rounds.

“I’m ready to do what I do and get back to work and continue the good fight. And I’m glad to go 10 rounds, so I have more rounds to study myself and sharpen up my craft. Big thanks to God and to my people of San Antonio, Texas.”

In the co-featured event, Austin, TX lightweight John Arellano (10-1, 9 KOs) needed to win the last two rounds on two of the judges’ scorecards to narrowly take a hard-fought, 8-round split decision (76-75, 76-75, 73-78) over previously unbeaten Xavier Wilson (10-1-1, 1 KO), of Baltimore. It marked the first win for Arellano in which he went the distance.

San Antonio lightweight Joseph “Mongoose” Rodriguez (15-0-1, 2 KOs) kept his unbeaten pro record intact with a 6-round split decision versus a game Darryl Hayes (6-13), of Houston. Rodriguez also needed to win the last two rounds on two judges’ scorecards to earn his win.

In the FIGHT PASS opener, San Antonio super bantamweight prospect Henry “World Star” Arredondo (3-0, 1 KO) knockout out his Mexican opponent, Jahaziel Vazquez (2-10, 1 KO), in the second round.

Fighting on the non-streamed part of the card, San Antonio super welterweight Raymond Guajardo (1-0, 1 KO) turned in an impressive pro-debut, knocking out fellow Texan Leonardo Mendez (0-1), also making his pro debut, in the second round.

Houston welterweight Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton improved to 12-0 (7 KOs), pitching a shutout for a 4-round unanimous decision (40-36 X 3), over Juan Rodriguez (8-14-1, 6 KOs), of Virginia.

Below are the official results:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Kendo Castaneda (16-0, 7 KOs), San Antonio, TX

WDEC10 *(99-91, 98-92, 97-93)

Rudy Bernardo (24-4, 18 KOs), Elia Pina, Dominican Republic

CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS

John Arellano (10-1, 9 KOs), Austin, TX

WDEC8 (76-75, 76-75, 73-78)

Xavier Wilson (10-1-1, 1 KO), Baltimore, MD

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Joseph Rodriguez (15-0-1, 2 KOs), San Antonio, TX

WDEC6 (58-56, 58-56, 56-58)

Darryl Hayes (6-13, 1 KO), Houston, TX

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS

Henry Arredondo (3-0, 1 KO), San Antonio, TX

WKO2 (1:17)

Jahaziel Vazquez (2-10, 1 KO), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Raymond Guajardo (1-0, 1 KO), San Antonio, TX

WKO2 (0:58)

Leonardo Mendez (0-1), Petersburg, TX

WELTERWEIGHTS

Jerrico Walton (12-0, 7 KOs), Houston, TX

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Juan Rodriguez (8-14-1, 6 KOs), Haymarket, VA