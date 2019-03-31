MansionBet announce they sponsor boxer for his four upcoming fights

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In yet another tactical move within the UK boxing scene, MansionBet are set to sponsor Anthony Fowler for his four upcoming fights.

Beginning on Saturday March 30 at The M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, Fowler vs. Fitzgerald will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US. The sportsbook’s branding will be prominent as the Super-Welterweight rivals go head to head in one of the most eagerly-anticipated domestic clashes of the year.

This news comes after a string of high-profile boxing sponsorships for MansionBet last year, including George Groves, Dillian Whyte, Lee Selby and most recently, the Ultimate Boxxer II competition.

Shelly Suter Hadad, COO & Managing Director of Mansion, commented: “This is another exciting opportunity for us to support British Boxing and strengthen the MansionBet name throughout the UK sports world, as well as having our brand featured live on Sky Sports.”

Scott Taylor, Partner at Project11, said: “Project11 are delighted to have placed MansionBet alongside another two world-class boxers, continuing their domination of the industry through aligning with the UK’s most recognisable and desirable sports stars.”

Eddie Hearn, said: “Anthony is one of the most exciting young boxers in the country and is going to be involved with some huge fights during his career. His next step up on March 30 in Liverpool against Scott Fitzgerald promises to be all-action and I can’t wait. He’s a big personality outside the ring, and just as entertaining inside it. It’s great to see MansionBet supporting him and the next generation of British boxing.”

Anthony Fowler, added: “MansionBet are a massive brand. I’m ecstatic about this partnership as it’s such an ambitious company and it’s great to have them on board supporting me.”