Undefeated prospects Tramaine Williams & Anthony Marsella, Jr. added to stacked “Riot at The Rim” card

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated New England prospects Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams and Anthony Marsella, Jr. have been added to an already loaded “Riot at The Rim” card, featuring three title fights, on Friday night, April 12, at The Rim in Hampton, New Hampshire.

“Riot at The Rim”, a presentation of Granite Chin Promotions (GSP), will be headlined by an eight-round New England welterweight title fight between former New England welterweight champion Derek “The Surgeon” Silveira (15-2, 8 KOs), fighting out of Salem, MA, and Travis “The Outlaw” Demko (8-1, 1 KO), of Stoughton, MA, for the vacant N.E. Welterweight Championship.

“We’re excited to add two of the most talented boxers in New England, Tramaine Williams and Antony Marsella, Jr., to the best top-to-bottom card Granite Chin has ever promoted,” promoter/ fighter Chris Traietti said. “We’ve made a planned effort to upgrade our shows in 2019. Not only do we have many of the most talented and popular New England boxers on this card, we have three title fights, topped by Derek Silveira and Demko for the vacant New England Welterweight Championship.”

See Also

The 26-year-old Williams (16-0, 6 KOs), fighting out of New Haven, CT, is a former 10-time national amateur champion, who will be fighting battle-tested Mexican Ernesto “Monito” Guerrero (31-26, 21 KOs). He was ranked among the top 10 featherweights in the world, but his inactivity, fighting only in 2018, cost him his ranking. The slick southpaw last fought this past February, stopping 32-8 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez in the opening round. Williams is promoted by Roc Nation.

“How many fighters can say they’ve been through half of what I’ve endured? Add that to continuing to fight at a high level and dominate the way I have, and I promise you the answer is none,” Williams commented. “I’m looking forward to carrying on the way I have. Stay tuned as the story continues.”

“Tramaine is on a fast track mission to keep busy and then get his world title shot as soon as possible,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “This April 12th fight continues that mission. I want to thank my old friend Chris Traietti with providing this slot for Tramaine. It’s always a pleasure to work with him.”

Marsella (11-0, 5 KOs), 24, is a rising welterweight prospect out of Providence, Rhode Island. Another celebrated N.E. amateur boxer, Marsella became the International Boxing Association (IBA) champion in his last action, when his opponent, 10-3 Jorge Rodriguez, was unable to answer the bell for the fourth round last November 21. Marsella, who is part of the Mayweather Promotions stable, will go against Engleberto “Guarura” Valenzuela (11-15, 3 KOs), of Mexico.

Quincy, MA- based Traietti (27-4, 21 KOs), an Iraq War veteran and college graduate, is the reigning New England cruiserweight champion. He meets Brazilian knockout artist Gilberto “El Magico” Matheus Domingos (22-10, 20 KOs), a former Brazilian light heavyweight champion, in the 10-round co-featured event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX cruiserweight title.

WBC Latino cruiserweight champion Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (19-1-1, 18 KOs), a court officer in Brockton (MA) who lives in Pembroke (MA), takes on Brazilian fighter Claudio “Quexado” Morroni (8-4-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout for the vacant ABF Colonial Atlantic Cruiserweight Championship.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Omar Bordoy (7-0, 2 KOs), of Danbury, CT, fights Frenchman Roman Tomas (7-2, 1 KO), now living in Brooklyn, NY, in a six-round match.

Gloucester, MA middleweight “Handsome” Henry Gedney (2-0, 1 KO) is matched with New Jersey’s Darryl “Dreamking” Bunting (3-5-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Also fighting on the undercard is Lynn, MA welterweight Khiry “TNT” Todd (7-1, 5 KOs) against his Mexican opponent, Francisco “El Mono” Medal (12-16, 8 KOs), in a six-rounder.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Ticket prices are $60.00, $45.00 and $35.00 and available to purchase online at www.TicketRiver.com (search word: Riot at the Rim).

Doors open at 7 p.m. ET, first bout scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.